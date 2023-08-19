Barcelona hoping for Philippe Coutinho sale as Middle East clubs enquire about Aston Villa star

Barcelona are hoping to generate as much funds as possible during this summer’s transfer window, in order to improve their financial situation as well as Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

They have already sold Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez, and other departures are also on the cards, with the likes of Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati having been linked with moves away.

Barcelona could also make money from sell-on clauses. Jean-Clair Todibo, Juan Miranda and Philippe Coutinho have all been linked with moves, and in the case of the latter, the Catalan club have a 50% sell-on.

As reported By Fabrizio Romano, several Qatari clubs are hoping to sign Coutinho, who has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Qatari clubs will insist to sign Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the window. 🇶🇦🇧🇷 #transfers Approaches also from Saudi but Qatari side pushing. Coutinho has chances to leave in case of good proposal. pic.twitter.com/iWYqLELd1h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

Barcelona will be licking their lips at this possibility. Middle East clubs have spent big so far this summer, and they will hope they do the same for Coutinho, so that they are able to bring in a significant fee.