Barcelona defender to decide between two clubs as summer exit looms large

Having sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele earlier this month, Barcelona are still looking to move players on during the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest are two players that will almost certainly leave in the next two weeks, and the latter is currently offer from two clubs, as reported by Sport. Both Nice and PSV Eindhoven are keen to sign Dest, who is not wanted by Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez.

The USMNT right-back will leave on loan, like last summer when he joined AC Milan, and there will be a buy option included as part of the deal, which Barcelona will hope is activated over the next 12 months.

With Barcelona pushing to sign a new right-back, Dest’s time at the club looks to be at an end. He is expected to make his decision in the next few days, after which he will head to France or return to the Netherlands, where he previously played for Ajax.