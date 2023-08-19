Barcelona could be without prized youngster for up to six matches due to international commitments

Despite having only turned 16 last month, Lamine Yamal is expected to play a big role for the Barcelona first team this season, with head coach Xavi Hernandez putting his faith in the La Masia jewel.

Yamal was thrown on during last weekend’s goalless draw against Getafe ahead of the likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, which gives an indication as to how highly Xavi values him. However, he is likely to be without the teenager for a month later this year, as MD have reported.

The U17 World Cup takes place in Indonesia from the 10th of November to the 2nd of December, and Yamal will almost certainly be called up by Spain.

This means that he could miss up to six matches: four in LaLiga and two in the Champions League. Yamal would be available for the first El Clasico of the season, but would then miss Real Sociedad (A), Alaves (H), Rayo Vallecano (A) and Atletico Madrid (H) if La Rojita progress deep into the tournament. He would almost miss matchdays four and five of the group stages in the Champions League.

If would be a blow for Barcelona to lose Yamal for these matches, as he has quickly become an important player in the first team. Others will have to step up in his absence.