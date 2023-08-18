Xavi ‘100% committed’ to Barcelona contract renewal

Xavi has offered a positive update over his plans to sign a contract extension at Barcelona in 2023.

The former midfielder has proven to be a revelation since returning to the club in 2021, with a first La Liga title since 2019, achieved at the end of 2022/23.

However, despite constant rumours over the club working on a renewal with Xavi, no formal agreement has been reached, as the club work to retain him.

Xavi has consistently hinted at his desire to remain in charge in Catalonia and lead the club back to the glory of his playing days at the Camp Nou.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign but the 43-year-old has no doubts over where his future lies.

“From zero to ten, my renewal is ten out ten”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi’s team play the first league game at their temporary home at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys this weekend, but he will not be in the dugout against Cadiz, due to a two-game touchline ban.