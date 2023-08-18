Villarreal to go without defender for several weeks following injury

Villarreal are set to be without veteran left-back Alberto Moreno for several weeks following his injury sustained against Real Betis.

The Yellow Submarine were defeated 2-1 by Real Betis in their La Liga opener, but during the opening Betis goal, Moreno suffered an injury trying to catch Luiz Henrique.

Moreno went down clutching his thigh, and Cadena Cope have revealed that Moreno will miss two to three weeks of action. That rules him out of ties away against Real Mallorca, at home to Barcelona and away to Cadiz. After that the international break should give him time to recover again.

Alfonso Pedraza, Quique Setien’s alternative at left-back, is only just returning from injury himself, will no doubt come into the side for him, as he did against Betis last Sunday. Moreno has been plagued by injuries in recent years, recovering from two anterior cruciate ligament tears, as welll as a leg break.