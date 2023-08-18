Saudi Arabia interest threatens Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo move

Barcelona could face a late challenge in their push to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan.

The Catalan giants have been consistently linked with Cancelo since the start of July but the La Liga champions remain locked in talks with his representatives.

La Blaugrana have opted against reaching out directly to Manchester City, and they are happy to leave the deal in the hands of agent Jorge Mendes, who is negotiating on their behalf.

Contract terms between Cancelo and Barcelona are rumoured to have been agreed, but Barcelona are uncertain if a loan-to-buy option will be accepted for City.

As a potential deal approaches a crucial juncture, Barcelona were hoping they would be unopposed in a transfer, but that is subject to change.

The latest update from The Athletic claims Cancelo has emerged on the radar of teams in Saudi Arabia, with the league continuing to attract major stars, including former City winger Riyad Mahrez.