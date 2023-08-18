Real Sociedad closing in on left-back after Kieran Tierney speculation cools

Real Sociedad have spent all summer searching for a new left-back, and they are thought to be as close as they ever have been.

The Txuri-Urdinn were recently linked with Kieran Tierney of Arsenal, but speculation has cooled on that deal. Following Jurrien Timber’s ACL injury, Mikel Arteta has told the media that Tierney will not be leaving, forcing La Real to look elsewhere, as per Relevo.

One of the options previously mentioned was Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon. Surplus to requirements at Spurs ever since his first season, Reguilon was left off their preseason tour and left out of their first match squad in the Premier League.

Reguilon comes off the back of an inconsequential year with Atletico Madrid on loan, where he saw just 317 minutes. La Real would look to do another loan deal with an option to buy. By the time this season is up, the 26-year-old will have just one year left on his Tottenham deal, meaning he could be available on the cheap.

Real Sociedad will be looking to rehabilitate the career of the one-time Sevilla left-back, following a tough few years. Aihen Munoz and Diego Rico are their current options, but they will consider offers for the latter.

If Imanol Alguacil can get the best out fo Reguilon, his signing could be a major improvement for La Real, who at times lack penetration. It is a trick they have pulled off repeatedly, but Reguilon is at arguably his lowest ebb.