Real Madrid to take legal action against La Liga over new camera rules

Real Madrid are set to take legal action against La Liga over their new broadcasting requirements.

La Liga implemented a number of new rules this summer in order to increase fan access to the game, which included several new features. Half-time interviews, microphones listening into cooling break tactical chats and cameras in dressing rooms are some of the measures that Real Madrid agree with.

The league have incentivised clubs with a €130m pot to be awarded out to teams based on the quality of coverage and access they allow. However Real Madrid went in the opposite direction in their opening game, flaunting some of those requirements, with Carlo Ancelotti and players failing to appear for media after the match.

Ancelotti was asked about having cameras in the dressing room on Friday, and said that ‘it doesn’t make sense, it is a sacred place’, but is not alone in his distaste for them. Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon said he was not comfortable with them, while Real Mallorca Manager Javier Aguirre told the press that La Liga had to prioritise other things than money.

Now, as per ABC via MD, Real Madrid are set to go to court with La Liga over these measures. Los Blancos risk missing out on up to €13m in TV money, but have requested the suspension of these requirements. It is not yet clear on what basis.

It is certainly an interesting debate. Athletic were shown ahead of their match praying, which seems like it should be a private moment for the players. However American sports often see cameras in the dressing rooms, and increasingly clubs are filming documentaries with footage from within. While no doubt the footballers and the managers care about the privacy of the dressing room, it would be no surprise if from the club’s point of view it revolved around access and content production – ultimately, money.