Real Madrid monitoring Japanese talent for next summer

Real Madrid are unlikely to do much more business this summer, but are starting to look at players that could aid them in 2024.

According to Sport, amongst others, Real Madrid will spend the season monitoring Takefusa Kubo’s progress. The Japanese forward had a breakout campaign last season with Real Sociedad, helping them to their first top four finish in a decade.

Kubo contributed to 18 goals in his 44 appearances last season, and was a constant threat with his creativity. In addition, his work-rate improved and he became a tireless presser of the ball too, with Imanol Alguacil’s influence notable.

Los Blancos sold Kubo to La Real for €6m last summer, but have both a preferential option on him and 50% sell-on clause. His release clause is set at €60m, which means Real Madrid would be able to sign him for €30m. At this point, that looks like a bargain.

The 22-year-old Japan star can consolidate himself as one of the most dangerous players in Spain with another similar campaign to last year, and now with the chance to strut his stuff on the Champions League stage. Just as encouraging were his high standards, with Kubo often mentioning in interviews he wants to become much more effective in front of goal.