Real Madrid allow winger out the door with option to buy for La Liga side

Real Madrid have loaned out wide player Marvin Park to Las Palmas for a second successive season, after he helped them back to La Liga last year.

Park, who was always a winger coming through at Real Madrid Castilla, was employed by Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta as a right-back at times last season, and he may well do so again.

Las Palmas have announced that Park will join on loan with an option to buy. Last season they had a €2m option which they have rejected, but President Miguel Angel Ramirez has told Diario AS that they have brought that fee down this time round. That said, it is not yet clear how much that option is worth.

For the Canary Islanders, it will give them strength in depth on the right side. Alvaro Lemos was also formerly a winger converted to a right-back, while Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo will be hoping to beat out Park and Lemos for the right-back spot.