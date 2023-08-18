Real Betis select design for new Benito Villamarin stadium

Real Betis have chosen one of the seven plans presented to them for the renovation of their Benito Villamarin stadium.

Los Verdiblancos have selected a design put together by Cordoba’s Rafael de la Hoz and US firm Gensler, and hope to start work within the next 18 months. The renovations will see one stand demolished and rebuilt from scratch, and the other three improved. Crucially, there will be a roof over all four sides of the ground.

Betis had stated that they wanted a stadium open 365 days of the year, and will now offer gastronomy, green spaces, markets and entertainment areas too. The stadium will have underground parking, but also space for green transport. The design should be energy efficient and will be one of the first stadiums in Europe to be so.

There will of course be more space for luxury too, with increased VIP tickets and a sky lounge. The capacity will be slightly reduced overall from 60,721 to 60,379, a difference of 342 seats.

Betis will no doubt be using some of the money taken in from the La Liga Impulso agreement, which has seen a number of stadium renovations across the country in recent years.