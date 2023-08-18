Rafa Benitez: Gabri Veiga transfer allows Celta Vigo to sign players

Celta Vigo boss Rafael Benitez has admitted the sale of Gabri Veiga is the best move for the club.

The 21-year-old striker has been linked with a departure from Galicia ahead of the 2023/24 season following his return from the U21 UEFA European Championships.

As transfer interest in him has continued to increase, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated a deal is now agreed to sell the striker to Napoli.

Gabri Veiga to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement reached — €36m deal add-ons included to Celta Vigo for Spanish talented midfielder 🚨🔵🇪🇸 #Napoli €30m fixed fee plus €6m add-ons package. Documents to be prepared and then time for medical tests. Top signing for Serie A. pic.twitter.com/PK35zNigXU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

The switch is expected to bring in an upfront fee of €30m, plus €6m in future add ons, for Celta, which is lower than his €40m contracted release clause at the club.

Despite frustration over not securing the full clause, Benitez has previously stated his determination to see the situation resolved, before a ball is kicked this season.

The veteran coach has now indicated the incoming funds will be used to revamp the squad ahead of a rumoured dip into the market.

“If the deal happens, we have a chance to sign new players”, as per reports from Marca.

“But we need to be careful, as other clubs can think ‘now they have money’ and it’s not so easy because we have limitations in salary control and that will condition us.

“You don’t want to sell your best players, but the market is what it is, and that’s reality.”