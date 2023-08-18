Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves hospital 82 days after horse-riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has left hospital for the first time since he was admitted to intensive care, following an accident in nearby Huelva.

He was transported to hospital in his native Seville following a horse-riding accident that resulted in severe head trauma. Rico underwent brain surgery on several occasions and spent over a month in intensive care.

Today for the first time, he left the hospital accompanied by his wife, Alba Silva.

“I feel quite well, despite the aneurysm not being completely under control, I have to have a few more months of tranquility, calm, to continue recovering at home, thank God after so long.”

🥰 Sergio Rico sale del hospital y da sus primeras declaraciones: 💬 “Gracias a todos por el respeto que habéis tenido y gracias a los que habéis tenido tiempo para mandarme un mensaje de apoyo”. 🎥 @alonsoriveror pic.twitter.com/I58cEzM1sm — Relevo (@relevo) August 18, 2023

“They say that the brain is intelligent and erases all these types of events. It has been a dream. I woke up in the hospital and thank God I’m out today. I feel very excited, very happy and giving thanks.”

“I thank my wife, my family, everyone who has been here… She has spent 20 hours a day with me. I am very grateful and without your support it would not have been possible.”

Rico also wanted to thank fans, press and the world of football alike for their support and respect.

“I wanted to say a few words, above all, to thank you for the respect that you have all had towards my family, my wife above all, the world of football, both Paris and Sevilla, as well as many colleagues who have played with me and have sent me messages. of support. Everything is appreciated.”

“Since the first day I arrived here, the Biris [Sevilla fans] came with a banner that we have saved. I’ve already said it many times: I’m a Sevilla fan and hopefully one day I can return to Sevilla.”

As Rico notes, he is not out of the woods entirely yet, but he is certainly at the end of the tunnel.