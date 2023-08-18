New Season in La Liga: Who will win the Spanish championship on 23/24?

The Spanish football league is one of the top European championships. With clubs like Real and Barcelona, who always target domestic and Champions League titles, it attracts the best players from around the world. This La Liga season will see new faces in squads, making it even more attractive for betting sites. As always, experts and enthusiasts wonder who will win the championship.

First of all, the defending champion, Barcelona, followed by its eternal rival and record holder, Real Madrid, who have won the league 35 times. The Catalans and Madrid were national champions together as many as 62 times. The remaining seven winners throughout history collected 30 of the most valuable cups. This La Liga season, too, they are the favorites for first place at the end of the season, and time will tell if they gained more from the arrivals or departures of players.

Favorites and Contenders

The excitement of the La Liga 2023/24 season coincides perfectly with the holiday season’s peak, offering a unique blend of sports thrills and vacation leisure. Imagine finding yourself basking in the tropical beauty of the Philippines while having complete confidence in Barcelona’s championship potential.

First and foremost, we recommend you explore the top list of trusted platforms for sports betting in the Philippines with GCash to ensure securitization and maximize your enjoyment of the process. With the convenience of GCash, every bet becomes even more exhilarating as you can seamlessly engage in sports betting from your chosen paradise. GCash, a widely embraced mobile payment platform in the Philippines, presents a hassle-free and secure way to fund your sports bets. From the serene beaches to the lush landscapes, you can easily access GCash, ensuring you never miss out on those prime betting opportunities.

It’s time to present you our guide which extends beyond the prospects of Barcelona to showcase the array of contenders aiming to secure the La Liga title. This knowledge empowers you to be more informed in betting decisions while reveling in your holiday delights.

Barcelona

The defending champion expects another successful season. After keeping the main rival 10 points behind, Barcelona reinforced the team to maintain their competitiveness. Still, Busquets and Alba left for MLS, rejoining the former captain Leo Messi at Inter Miami. The Blaugrana responded by bringing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Sergino Dest from Milan.

The club also changed the home ground to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys due to legendary Camp Nou’s transformation into the ultra-modern Espai Barca. In addition to high hopes for winning La Liga, Barcelona expects to do more in Europe. Last year, they left the Champions League in the group stage only to lose the Europa League’s knockout round playoffs. Winning the Supercopa de Espana was only enough to show the current domination over Real Madrid.

Real Madrid

According to the experts, Real Madrid are the favorites. After a disappointing season, Los Blancos pulled together, winning the Copa del Rey. The Champions League semi-finals were the final step, which didn’t satisfy fans or the management. The club took the ongoing transfer window seriously after losing Karim Benzema to Saudi Professional League, and have contracted former Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The deal secured one of the most talented players in Europe, making Los Blancos’ forward more powerful. By extending Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić’s contracts until 2024, Los Blancos have kept their key players for the upcoming campaign. The club’s new captain, Nacho, did the same, while Joselu returned on loan. Combining the club’s youth academy products and proven forces, Real Madrid has high expectations.

Atletico Madrid

The famous Colchoneros or Indios, Atletico Madrid is the capital city’s working-class hero. Finished third last season, Diego Simeone’s side again participates in four competitions. The club reinforced all lines in the current transfer window. Atletico Madrid reportedly earned €20m+ by releasing Matt Doherty, Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Renan Lodi.

Since returning from Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann, the club’s legend, has been on a great run. Free-transferred Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta bring with them high hopes. The odds are slightly against the Colchoneros, but Atletico Madrid still has a chance of winning the championship.

Sevilla

The season 2022/23 was a disappointment for Sevilla. Finishing the 12th in La Liga, Los Nervionenses upset the fans. On the other hand, the club won their 7th Europa League, winning 5/10 last editions of the European second-best club’s championship.

Sevilla plans to improve itself in 2023/24. That’s why they’ve been so active in the transfer market. In addition to three loanees returned, Sevilla secured Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €10m deal. French central defender Loic Bade made his move from Rennes permanent for €12m. So, we’ll see how they contribute to Sevilla’s title-chasing plans.

Real Sociedad

Performing surprisingly well in the recently-finished La Liga season, Real Sociedad secured a CL spot. Finishing fourth, they qualified for Europe’s elite championship for the first time since 2013. Relying on a solid defense, the San Sebastian side kept Robin Le Normand, Mikel Merino, and Alex Remiro.

Since CL requires more than a great defense, Txuri-Urdinak hired former RB Leipzig’s forward Andre Silva. The championship title-winning odds remain 50/1, meaning a lucky bettor will profit from this defensive powerhouse. Hamari Traore, the Mali national team’s captain, is a guarantee. The rock-solid right back should lock the entire side keeping his goalie worryless.

Key Transfers

The total value of the players in the elite ranks of Spanish club football, with as many as 209 foreign nationals among them, is €4.670 billion.

Ilkay Gundogan

The Turkish-origin, German-born midfielder joined Barcelona in a free transfer from Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan spent seven years with The Citizens, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prominent football players. Like Real Madrid’s recent signing, he successfully campaigned with Borussia Dortmund. The Blaugrana hopes Gundogan’s vision, leadership, and athleticism raise the team to a higher level. Intelligent and willing to learn even in advancing years, the ball-holding midfielder should only stay injury-free to contribute to Barcelona’s projected successes.

Jude Bellingham

After coming through at Birmingham City, the then-17-year-old midfielder joined the German side of Borussia Dortmund. In three years, Bellingham impressed and attracted attention from major European clubs. On 14 June 2023, the 20-year-old Englishman signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid for a base fee of €103 million. Add-ons could increase the deal by 30%, depending on his performance. Bellingham chose the number 5 for his shirt, in homage to his idol Zinedine Zidan, who left a remarkable trace in Real Madrid’s history. Bellingham scored in a friendly versus Manchester United, and fans hope the streak continues.

Artem Dovbyk

After a successful first season back in La Liga, Girona have moved to replace top scorer Taty Castellanos. Artem Dovbyk, a robust 1.90m tall 26-year-old Ukrainian forward, was the club’s main target. The €7m transfer fee from Dnipro, following Daley Blind’s signing on free, should secure at least one more campaign for Girona in the country’s top championship.

FAQ for Favorites of the La Liga season 23/24

Which teams are considered the favorites for the championship this season?

Real Madrid and Barcelona are traditionally the most substantial favorites to win La Liga. Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Real Sociedad await any mistake the Spanish powerhouses make to claim the championship.

What key transfers have taken place during the offseason?

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid and Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona featured in Spain’s summer transfer market window.

Are there any factors beyond player skills that affect a team’s performance?

Factors beyond player skills that affect a football team’s performance include coaching strategies, team cohesion, injuries, tactical decisions, and match preparation.