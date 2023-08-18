Celta

Napoli and Celta Vigo reach deal for Gabri Veiga – Fabrizio Romano

Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga played a 15-minute cameo at Balaidos last weekend in their 2-0 defeat to Osasuna, which many dubbed as his last appearance for the club. Ahead of this weekend, Celta have reached a deal to sell Veiga to Napoli.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says that all that is missing are the signatures and the medical tests. His reporting says that Napoli will pay €30m for Veiga plus €6m in variables.

This is less than has been reported in Spain, where there have been reports that a deal was close in the region of €36m plus €6m in variables.

It is worth remembering that his release clause is €40m – if indeed Napoli are his only serious suitor, then it seems more likely Celta would be forced into negotiating down.

With Veiga’s sale, Celta can continue reinvesting in their squad in the final two weeks of the window. The income from this deal was thought to be crucial for their Rafael Benitez rebuild, but with so little time left, they will have to act fast to get deals done, and some of their targets may have moved elsewhere.

