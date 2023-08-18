Marcos Acuna to Aston Villa update – Sevilla frustrated with Monchi

Sevilla and Aston Villa look destined to come to an agreement for the transfer of Marcos Acuna sooner or later, but not without a certain degree of rancour.

In Andalusia, there is frustration with former Sporting Director Monchi. Relevo tell of two completely different versions of events over the deal for the Argentine left-back.

The Spanish side of things is that Monchi got in touch with Acuna’s agents over the weekend to agree a deal, and then sent an offer of €5m, then another of €7m, both of which were rejected. Sevilla have been clear they want €10m up front, but are also frustrated that Acuna was contacted three days before a final. The form as much as the fact is the issue for Los Nervionenses.

That is not the story Relevo were given by Monchi’s camp. They say that on the 13th of August, Villa offered 7m plus €3m in variables (€2m of achievable objectives, €1m dependent on European qualification). Monchi reportedly spoke with Sevilla ahead of their match with Valencia last Friday, and was told any operation had to be completed by the 20th of August, this Sunday.

Meanwhile Villa themselves deny they have an agreement with Acuna, and any conversations with Sevilla.

Whether the truth outs or not, the difference in valuation is rather minimal for a Premier League side, and it would be a surprise if Acuna did not end up in the Midlands. Sevilla are lining up a replacement already too.