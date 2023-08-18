Managers and players complain publicly about La Liga changes – ‘I don’t feel comfortable’

“The players have many superstitions that we don’t want to come to light. I don’t like it, I don’t feel comfortable. It’s our sacred moment and someone is invading it,” Unai Simon explained on Wednesday, referring to recent changes made by La Liga to their broadcast offering.

The Athletic Club goalkeeper explained this to Relevo, referencing the fact that there are now cameras in the dressing rooms.

“I have experienced the dressing room as something personal, something private and that is for us. When you go out to a game you need your rituals, your concentration, the people you feel comfortable with… I don’t like it, I don’t feel comfortable It is our sacred moment and someone is trespassing on it.”

"The players have many superstitions that we don't want to come to light. I don't like it, I don't feel comfortable. It's our sacred moment and someone is invading it." Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon is not a fan of cameras in dressing rooms.pic.twitter.com/GzF152NCfq — Football España (@footballespana_) August 18, 2023

In particular, images went viral in Spain of the Athletic squad praying before their clash with Real Madrid on Saturday night. La Liga have incentivised clubs with financial rewards to increase the coverage and access. This has been seen also with half-time interviews, pre-match interviews with both coaches, and microphones listening into the instructions of coaches during cooling breaks.

Real Mallorca Manager Javier Aguirre, rarely one for biting his tongue, was also feeling less than enamoured with the new features.

“Before our example was the Premier and now it seems that we want to do what the Kings League does,” Aguirre said, referencing the league put together by Gerard Pique and streamer Ibai Llanos.

Javier Aguirre, sobre la entrada de cámaras a los vestuarios de LaLiga: "Antes nuestro ejemplo era la Premier League, ahora parece que lo es la Kings League." pic.twitter.com/oQFFAEvlqA — Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) August 17, 2023

“Not everything is worth money, money is fine, but you have to prioritise other things,” Aguirre reminded.

Meanwhile Villarreal coach Quique Setien was frustrated with the start time of La Liga, earlier than usual in order to accommodate the heavy schedule for the season, which has led to many games being played in high temperatures.

“Tomorrow the temperatures in Mallorca will be more than 30, 33 degrees. I understand the need to compress and play a lot, but that means that every day we see less football and the only thing that matters is winning and competing, I don’t like that.”

Quique Setién: "Everything revolves around money." "Every day we see less football, you have to compete and the only thing that matters is winning." "You're here, you accept it, you have to be, you want to get paid, but there are things I don't like."pic.twitter.com/Tj7QArB0fU — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) August 17, 2023

“The championship starts too soon, in leagues like the German or the French the weather is better, but here it is outrageous. Money is above all else and you accept it, the contracts say we have to be, you want to get paid, but it is taking on an excessive dimension. I think we will have to rethink this calendar very soon.”

This follows on from Pep Guardiola encouraging strike action against the exhausting schedule for top players earlier in the week. Not that it is strictly related, but Sevilla Manager Jose Luis Mendilibar also came across as enormously frustrated over the fact that the transfer window finishes after the league starts. Altogether, it’s been a rather bad-tempered start to the season for those involved.