Luis Enrique offers positive Kylian Mbappe update ahead of PSG return

Kylian Mbappe could make his first Paris Saint-Germain appearance of the 2023/24 season this weekend.

The France captain has been recalled to the PSG squad ahead of their Ligue 1 trip to Toulouse on the back of a chaotic summer at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe was sensationally omitted from PSG’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea as he looked increasingly likely to leave the club.

However, with the former AS Monaco striker rejecting transfer interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, he now looks set to remain in Paris to complete the terms of his current agreement.

Mbappe’s priority remains a 2024 summer free transfer move to Real Madrid but he is ready to play his part at PSG this season.

Head coach Luis Enrique confirmed Mbappe’s return to the fold, after missing the season opener against Lorient, due to the stand off, with the former Barcelona boss ready to start him in this game.

“Kylian Mbappe is perfect from what I have seen in training”, he said.

“He has a lot of desire and is in a very good state of mind. I’m very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian.”