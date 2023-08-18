Kylian Mbappe prepared for PSG stay to complete 2024 Real Madrid move

Real Madrid remain on track in their 2024 transfer plan to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have remained unmoved in recent weeks, despite the speculation continuing to grow over Mbappe’s future, due to his contract stand off in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain initially signalled their intention to sell Mbappe before the summer transfer window closes after the striker stated his desire to leave the Parc des Princes when his contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, the situation has continued to evolve, with Mbappe omitted from the PSG squad for their preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

With no movement over a sale, he is set to be reabsorbed back into the PSG team in the coming weeks, as they prepare to defend their Ligue 1 title this season.

🚨EXCLUSIVA @EduAguirre7 🚨 🔥"MBAPPÉ le ha dicho a su entorno que se queda este año en el PSG, pero que en 2024 solo quiere jugar en el MADRID". pic.twitter.com/2OJ8bcUIkE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 16, 2023

As per reports from El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre, Mbappe has informed his advisers of his willingness to stick to the plan of completing his contract in Paris, but with the clear intention of making a free transfer switch to Madrid in 2024.