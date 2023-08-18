Jorge Mendes to give Barcelona answer on Joao Cancelo deal in the coming hours

Barcelona’s search for a right-back this summer looks as if it will definitive conclusions in the coming days.

New Sporting Director Deco has been in touch with Ivan Fresneda’s agents to ask for more time to do a deal, but he has other sides interested in doing a deal.

Meanwhile top choice Joao Cancelo is also in talks with Barcelona, with the green or red light set to be given in the coming hours, as per Sport. The Blaugrana have not been in contact with Manchester City, but instead have left the deal in the hands of Agent Jorge Mendes, who will negotiate on their behalf.

Terms between Cancelo and Barcelona have been agreed, but Barcelona have still to find the loan plus an option to buy that is acceptable for City. Mendes is aware of just how far Barcelona can stretch, and will speak to City, and then let Barcelona know if a deal is possible. City are keen to find a permanent solution for Cancelo, thus there is a good chance that answer is no.

Naturally, there must be concerns for Culers, if this is indeed the case, about the fact the club are outsourcing their negotiations to an agent. Mendes’ influence and links at Barcelona are well-documented, but he is primarily looking out for his and the player’s interests. It is not an altogether uncommon practice in football these days, but it is a dangerous game to play.