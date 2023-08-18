Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix update: Atletico Madrid holding firm on demands as Xavi Hernandez sidesteps questions

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has dodged further questions on Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, as his future remains unclear going into the final stages of the transfer window.

The Portuguese star is keen to exit Atletico, and Los Rojiblancos are keen to remove his wages, with him out of the starting team. Meanwhile Barcelona President Joan Laporta has publicly expressed his admiration for Felix, with the two tied together by Agent Jorge Mendes.

The latest was that Barcelona and Atletico are in talks over a loan move for Felix, but when asked about him, Xavi did not give any more clues.

“I’m sorry, but as with Neymar the other day, I can’t talk about names. The sports area is aware of what we consider best and necessary. I can’t advance anything. We’ll see if we can do things and to what extent.”

Meanwhile Ruben Uria has explained that Atletico Madrid will not budge on their demands. They will not accept making a loss on Felix this year, and want his wages and the ammortisation from his tranfer fee covered. They are open to various formulas in terms of options to buy and obligations to buy.

Marca say that the ammortisation is around €15m for the season, while MD put it at €10m, but Barcelona would have to offer his full wages plus that fee. The deal would thus cost €18-22m for a season-long loan, depending on which is closer to the fee.

Uria says that currently are at €6m plus his wages, meaning they would have to up their offer by minimum €4m.

The other aspect of this is that Barcelona must contend with their salary limit, and the higher the fee, the less likely they are to be able to green light a deal.

Equally, Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta must convince Xavi of his utility. Reportedly the Barcelona coach does not see him as a starter for his side, and given he has struggled to make the grade at Chelsea and Atletico, there is little evidence to suggest he would at Barcelona.

