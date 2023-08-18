Granada pursuing Croatian international to solve number nine problem

Granada were promoted as champions from Segunda last season, and Paco Lopez has a reputation for attacking football, but is lacking a striker.

Los Nazaries signed Shon Weissman on a permanent deal this summer for €3.5m, after a clause that made his loan permanent in case of promotion.

However the Israeli striker did not have the desired impact from his arrival on January, and Diario AS say that they are open to offers for him.

Their target to fill the number nine role, alongside Famara Diedhiou and Samu Omorodion, is Croatian international Bruno Petkovic. The 28-year-old is into the final year of his deal with Dinamo Zagreb, and they are open to an exit for €3.5m.

Meanwhile El Desmarque reference a Relevo report claiming Celta Vigo could rival them for his signature. However the Galician side need to move on Goncalo Paciencia before they move for him.

A large target man, Petkovic has rarely been prolific but often effective, as was seen when he put Brazil out at the World Cup last season. For Dinamo last season he scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists in 42 games.