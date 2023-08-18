Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid transfer strategy following major injury to star

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that they will not be going back into the transfer market following injury to Eder Militao.

After Thibaut Courtois went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will keep him out for most of the season, Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to cover for his absence.

Militao then suffered the same injury two days later, but Ancelotti told the press they would not be signing a replacement for the Brazilian central defender.

“We are well covered in that position because we have players with a lot of experience, Alaba, Nacho, Rudiger. And then behind them, we have players from the academy, this week have trained with Marvel, but we also have Carrillo, Asensio, Pablo Ramon who are doing well. Until Militao is back, we want to use someone from the academy as the fourth central defender.”

Militao is not doubt a major blow to Los Blancos and Ancelotti, but they do have Antonio Rudiger to partner David Alaba and Nacho as a back up.

As Ancelotti mentioned, teenager Marvel has been with the first team this week, and is the favourite to make that fourth role his.