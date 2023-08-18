Carlo Ancelotti confirms one starter and one injury doubt ahead of Real Madrid clash with Almeria

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga will not start against Almeria this weekend, due to his lack of time with the team.

Los Blancos announced the signing of Kepa on loan from Chelsea on Monday morning, following the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Thibaut Courtois. However on Thursday the reports were that Ancelotti would stick by back-up Andriy Lunin for their trip to Almeria.

“He is adapting well, but tomorrow we continue with Lunin,” Ancelotti confirmed without much debate.

Perhaps more interesting was his answer when asked whether there was a possibility the two might share the job across cup competitions and league matches.

“I don’t know. The truth is that Kepa already has a very high level, he also has experience, he’s an international, and Lunin, as we said last week, lacks a bit of experience. Which is normal for a youngster. We are not going to have rotations every three days. Both are very good, but one is going to have more minutes,” he declared, with Kepa clearly in pole position.

Meanwhile Ancelotti will potentially be without another of his stars on Saturday, joining Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos on the injury list. Eduardo Camavinga did not train on Friday.

“He’s had a small strain. He is in the squad and tomorrow we will decide.”

If there is one part of the pitch where Real Madrid have depth, it is in midfield. Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni started alongside against Athletic Club last week, but Ancelotti has Toni Kroos and Luka Modric no doubt keen to come in too.