Cadiz looking to bring in former Valencia forward

Cadiz have a number of forwards on their books, but according to the latest reports coming out of Andalusia, they may bring another number nine.

As per Relevo, the Yellow Submarine are looking to bring in former Valencia and Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez from Trabzonspor.

The 27-year-old has agreed to take a salary cut in order come back to La Liga, but Cadiz are yet to find an agreement with the Turkish side. Cadiz are keen to loan Gomez with an option to buy, but Trabzonspor are demanding that the option to buy is higher than Cadiz are currently willing to accept.

Their report goes on to say that Cadiz are option A of four that they have in mind. Currently on the books at Cadiz are already Sergi Guardiola, Alvaro Negredo, Chris Ramos, Milutin Osmajic and Roger Marti, who was signed this summer from Elche. Presumably one or more would leave if Gomez were to arrive.