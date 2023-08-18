Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski already ‘at his limit’ – report

Barcelona struggled to break down Getafe last Sunday night, in a turgid 0-0 draw. There was concern over their ability to create chances against a packed defence, but just as worrisome for some Culers was the lack of danger created by Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish hitman had two shots, both on target, 31 touches, and completed 14 of his 19 passes. He also lost possession on 10 occasions, and generally looked frustrated throughout the game.

To a degree that is natural, but Sport say that it is symptomatic of a wider trend. They say that he is already ‘at his limit’ in terms of his patience, contributing to his frustration. Similarly to last season, he is being asked to drop and offer for the ball often, and physically is taking a battering from defenders.

That is without the compensation after the build-up work. Chances have been few and far between since about February of last year, and these days he reportedly feels as if it is a thankless task. This of course comes off the back of a disappointing end to last season, where Lewandowski failed to score as often as he would have liked, and the Catalan daily suggest that Ferran Torres might be a good alternative at times.

A major part of this is Barcelona’s inability to create danger and space in the final third. If they start supplying Lewandowski with good service in the box, and ask him to spend less time touching the ball off in midfield, concern over him and his frustration will no doubt dissipate. There is probably where Xavi Hernandez should focus his efforts, but Lewandowski’s form, now 34, is something to keep an eye on.