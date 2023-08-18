Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez responds to rumours – ‘My relationship with Deco is spectacular’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that his relationship with new Sporting Director Deco is fluid, amid reports that the two are perhaps not as close as they might be.

The club announced that they would be appointing Deco and that Director of Football Mateu Alemany would be leaving the club. One of the reported consequences is that Deco will be given complete autonomy in the sporting areas of the club, and with Xavi enjoying a good relationship with Alemany, some have wondered whether Xavi is now in a weaker position in his job and in the hierarchy.

He was asked when he found out about the decision to bring Deco in.

“I’ve known about it for days. It’s a club decision. With Mateu, I’ve worked day to day with him practically, and Jordi until he left, I’ve worked very well and been very comfortable with him [Alemany].”

“That doesn’t mean to say I’m speaking negatively about the arrival of Deco. I also have an extraordinary relationship with Deco, since we were teammates. I think we are working well together, we’re pulling in the same direction.”

However he was also keen to pay tribute to Alemany’s work.

“And I would say that Barca as they are today cannot be understood without Mateu and without Jordi. The work they have done has been extraordinary. They have been exemplary.”

“I’ve been working with Deco for days and I think we’ll be very good. With the staff as well, I think we will do good work together. Therefore, the debate is over. It’s totally false that I’m not in tune with Deco. He’s very capable, he dominates the market, he is a leader, he’s a football man, we were already in sync on the pitch together. He has personality. I like Deco, just as I liked Mateu and Jordi. These are changes decided by the club. Thanks and good luck to Mateu, wherever he goes, likewise with Jordi. And I wish Deco all the luck, which of course is ours too.”

Certainly Xavi could barely have been stronger on the arrival of Deco. At any rate, he wants to convey that there are no issues. With two weeks left in the transfer market, and Barcelona still in need of one or two deals, that relationship will be tested early on.