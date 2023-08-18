Atletico Madrid closing in on deal for highly-rated Nigerian 19-year-old forward

Atletico Madrid are set to bring in young Granada forward Samu Omorodion four days after he scored against them – clearly they liked what they saw.

The 19-year-old striker made his Granada and La Liga debut on Monday night at the Civitas Metropolitano, making quite the impression. Getting across his man at the near post, Omorodion finished well. A nuisance all night for Atletico, he possesses pace and power, standing at 193cm tall.

WOOOOOOOWWW! Atleti’s reported imminent signing Samuel Omorodion. 😍🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ij2uFHGWeN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 18, 2023

According to Relevo and Marca, Atletico are close to sealing a deal for Omorodion. They will pay his €6m release clause and then leave him on loan at Granada this season before joining Los Colchoneros.

More Samu Omorodion clips 🇪🇸🤩 pic.twitter.com/Y4HCXHk6IH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 18, 2023

Part-Nigerian, Omorodion has five caps and a goal for Spain’s under-19s side. Last season he spent with Granada’s B team, scoring 18 goals in 33 matches in the fourth tier of Spanish football. In addition to his physical prowess, Omorodion has shown signs that he has the deft touch and the quick feet to match those talents.