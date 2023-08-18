Antonio Rudiger set to replace Eder Militao against Almeria

Real Madrid head to Almeria needing to make a change in defence due to an injury for Eder Militao.

Militao was forced off in Los Blancos’ opening game of the 2023/24 La Liga season as the visitors secured a 2-0 win on the road at Athletic Club.

Initial fears were proved to be accurate on Militao and the Brazilian international is now expected to miss the remainder of the campaign as he recovers.

Militao’s absence will require a change from Carlo Ancelotti in Andalucia with Antonio Rudiger poised to replace him in the back line as per reports from Diario AS.

Ancelotti confirmed in his pre match press conference a concern over Eduardo Camavinga, as the French star missed training, but he will travel with the squad tomorrow.

If Camavinga shakes off a minor injury, Ancelotti could stick with 10 of the same starting 11 from Bilbao, with Rudiger in for Militao as the only change for the away side.