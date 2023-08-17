Valencia prepared to meet Sevilla’s demands in order to sign top striker target

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja has been dying out for the club to sign a new striker. Edinson Cavani is gone, Marcos Andre should soon follow and an upgrade on Hugo Duro is wanted.

Rafa Mir has been identified as Los Che’s top striker target, and they are hoping to sign him in the coming days. As reported by Relevo, they are in talks with Sevilla over a deal for Mir, which would be a loan with an option to buy next summer.

Valencia are prepared to cover Mir’s entire wage, but there has been a hold-up in negotiations of late. This is because Sevilla want €2.6m as a loan fee, which Peter Lim has been reluctant to pay. However, the two parties are edging towards an agreement.

Mir is not in Jose Luis Mendilibar’s plans for this season, so a move away will suit Sevilla. Valencia will hope that they can close the deal is the next few days.