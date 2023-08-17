Thibaut Courtois undergoes successful surgery, recovery begins for Real Madrid goalkeeper

Last week, Real Madrid received the massively unfortunate news that Thibaut Courtois had suffered an ACL injury after he had to stretchered away during a training session.

The Belgian goalkeeper was the undisputed number one at Real Madrid, but he will now almost-certainly miss the entire 2023-24 season. The same cane be said for Eder Militao, who suffered a similar injury during Saturday’s victory over Athletic Club.

Real Madrid have provided a medical update on Courtois’ situation. In an official statement, they have confirmed that he underwent successful surgery on Thursday, and that his recovery plan will begin in the next few days.

Courtois will be a massive miss for Real Madrid this season, as he has become one of their key players in recent years. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been brought in on loan from Chelsea to be the new number one, although the Spanish international has huge shoes to fill.