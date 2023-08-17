Tensions rise as Atletico Madrid will not allow Joao Felix to join Barcelona – report

Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid is likely to be sorted in the remaining weeks of the transfer window. The Portuguese is keen to leave, and Los Colchoneros want to facilitate his departure as soon as possible.

Barcelona have emerged as favourites to sign Felix, although they have yet to make their move for the 23-year-old. However, it is likely to come, with new Sporting Director Deco being a big fan of his fellow countryman.

However, as reported by El Desmarque, Atletico do not want to let Felix join Barcelona this summer. The club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin will not allow the move to happen, which has caused tensions to rise.

🚨| Atletico Madrid is not willing to let João Félix go to Barcelona. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín doesn’t want João to end up there, and tensions are rising. [🥇: @rubenuria, @eldesmarque] pic.twitter.com/5GtiHC1tAp — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 17, 2023

It’s unknown as to what Gil Marin’s reasons for this are. Perhaps they do not want to strengthen a direct rival, as Atletico will most likely be competing with Barcelona for the title in LaLiga this season.

The problem for Atletico Madrid and Gil Marin is that interest in Felix is low at this stage, so they may be forced to let him head to Catalonia, even if they don’t want to.