Spanish international reiterates desire to remain at Athletic Club – “I’m not going to leave”

Athletic Club has a very impressive squad, and it’s hardly surprisingly that several of their players have been linked with moves away.

Nico Williams has attracted strong interest from the Premier League, as head Oihan Sancet before he signed a new long-term contract earlier this year. First-choice goalkeeper Unai Simon has also been in the crosshairs of clubs, including Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

However, Simon himself has shut down any speculation of him leaving Athletic, as reported by MD.

“Sometimes I even get tired of saying it, but I’m not going to leave here. I’m going to stay until the club decides. If at any time you see some kind of news in which an offer comes out, do not make more of it because nothing will happen.”

Simon’s remarks will be music to the ears of Athletic Club’s supporters, as well as head coach Ernesto Valverde, who will once again count on the Spanish international for this season.