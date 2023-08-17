Sevilla star to earn six times previous wage in Saudi Arabia move

What has been an open secret for several days in Seville was today confirmed, as Al Hilal made the signing of Yassine Bounou official.

The Moroccan international has been excellent between the sticks for Sevilla, and has been crucial in their Europa League victories, coming up with a number of big saves.

Against Manchester City on Wednesday he played for the last time for Sevilla heading straight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to complete his move to Al Hilal. Los Nervionenses will make €21m from the deal, as per Marca, which will help the club coffers in a tricky time.

Al Hilal have confirmed the signing of Yassine Bounou from #SevillaFC. He departs Andalusia after four enormously successful years.pic.twitter.com/7eQSEkpj0M — Football España (@footballespana_) August 17, 2023

‘Bono‘ will also benefit significantly too, with his new salary thought to be six times his current deal at Sevilla. The 32-year-old signed a new deal less than 18 months ago to stave off interest from Manchester United, valid until 2025, but that deal has been blown out of the water.

He leaves after four enormously successful years, including two Europa Leagues, and three successive fourth-place finishes, something not seen in Seville since the 1960s. While he is obviously a major loss, they have a strong replacement in back-up Marko Dmitrovic. The Serbian worked with Jose Luis Mendilibar previously at Eibar, and enjoys the trust of the Basque manager.