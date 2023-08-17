Sevilla star heads straight to Saudi Arabia following European Super Cup to complete transfer

Sevilla were in Greece on Wednesday for the European Super Cup, the fixture played at the start of every season between the previous campaign’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

Los Nervionenses agonising lost to Manchester City on penalties, after Nemanja Gudelj’s effort crashed against the crossbar. Yassine Bounou, who starred in the shootout victory over Roma in the Europa League final in May, was unable to stop any penalties this time around.

The match will be Bono’s last as a Sevilla player. The 32-year-old has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, and as Relevo have reported, he made the trip to the Middle East after the game, leaving his teammates who returned back to Spain.

After the match, Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar raged about Bono’s situation, although he placed no blame at the door of the Moroccan international.

It means that Mendilibar will have Marko Dmitrovic as his undisputed number one, but it cannot be ruled out that Sevilla enter the market for another goalkeeper in the remaining days of the transfer window.