Sevilla identify two-man shortlist of international goalkeepers to replace outgoing Yassine Bounou

After four years at the club, Yassine Bounou will depart Sevilla in the next few days. The 32-year-old is set to join Al Hilal, and he has travelled to Saudi Arabia in order to finalise the move.

Sevilla will enter the market for a replacement, and Sporting Director Victor Orta has identified two lost-cost options, one of which he wants to compete with current number one Marko Dmitrovic.

As per Diario AS, Sevilla have made a €6m bid to Trabzonspor for goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Turkish international is the club’s top target, although they are also interested in Dominik Livakovic, who is Croatia’s number one.

Cakir is hoping to join Sevilla in the coming days. He wants to make the move to top-level European football, and playing in LaLiga is a very attractive opportunity for him.

It remains to be seen who Sevilla sign as their Bono replacement, but they will make a net-profit on the whole operation, which is excellent news considering their recent financial struggles.