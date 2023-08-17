Santi Cazorla delighted after returning to boyhood club Real Oviedo – “It is a challenge that must be accepted”

Santi Cazorla has had an excellent career in football, having played for the likes of Arsenal and Villarreal and also had success on the international stage with Spain. He will now have the opportunity to have a fairytale ending, after signing for Real Oviedo, his boyhood side.

Cazorla joined Oviedo’s academy in 1996, and he remained at the club until 2003, just before his 18th birthday. At this time, Villarreal signed him, meaning that he did not get the opportunity to play for the first team.

However, that should now become a reality, and he was absolutely delighted to have returned to Oviedo, as he told the club’s media channels (via Diario AS).

“When I was a 9-year-old boy I had the dream of playing in my city, with my people and with my family. I had the objective of fulfilling it and it is a challenge that must be accepted. I want to live this experience and be with my people. It was a very easy decision in that regard. A lot of people may think I have a lot to lose and nothing to gain, but for me it’s the opposite.”

Cazorla will earn the minimum wage during his time at Oviedo, and he has also not retained any image rights, apart from 10% that will go directly towards funding the club’s academy.

The 38-year-old will hope that he can be a catalyst for Oviedo this season, as they attempt to secure promotion to LaLiga, where they have not played since 2001.