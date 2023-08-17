Real Madrid could deploy full-backs as makeshift central defenders in wake of Eder Militao injury

Last weekend, Real Madrid received the unfortunate news that Eder Militao had ruptured his ACL during Saturday’s victory over Athletic Club, meaning that he will almost-certainly miss the remainder of this season.

It leaves Carlo Ancelotti with just three senior centre-backs: David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez. Despite this, Real Madrid won’t enter the market to make a signing, unlike when they picked up Kepa to replace the stricken Thibaut Courtois.

Ancelotti has promoted Marvel from Castilla as cover following Militao’s injury, and Diario AS have reported that the Italian may utilised full-backs in central defence throughout the season. Specifically, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are leading candidates.

It would be a bold move if Ancelotti does deploy either Carvajal or Mendy at centre-back. Both have struggled defensively at times for Real Madrid over the last 12 months, and there would be no room for mistakes if they were deployed centrally.