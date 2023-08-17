Rayo Vallecano announce two new signings including Atletico Madrid striker

Rayo Vallecano had been having a relatively quiet market, but in recent weeks have begun making moves, including some impressive acquisitions.

Following the loan of Kike Perez from Real Valladolid, they have continued to pick up some of the better performers in the bottom half over recent years with the signings of Jorge de Frutos.

The Levante winger spent last season in Segunda with the Granotas, but having failed to win promotion, Levante are keen to raise funds. Marca say the deal will be worth around €5m, plus €3m in variables. Levante will keep 20% of the player’s rights too.

De Frutos was one of the best providers in La Liga two seasons ago, giving 7 assists again last season, and scoring five times. He pens a five-year deal.

Rayo Vallecnao have confirmed the signing of Jorge de Frutos from Levante. He signs a five-year deal at Vallecas, with the fee thought to be worth up to €8m. pic.twitter.com/q9zzReU5NL — Football España (@footballespana_) August 17, 2023

That isn’t the only business Francisco’s side have done ahead of Round 2 in La Liga, bringing back Sergio Camello from Atletico Madrid. He contributed to 11 goals for Rayo last season while on loan, and having turned down a deal with Cadiz, has returned to Los Franjirrojos.

Camello has signed a four-year contract, with the deal believed to be worth €5m, although Atletico Madrid will have a buyback clause in the first three years of that deal.

It leaves Rayo well-stocked in the attacking department, with a front four of Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon, Raul de Tomas and Alvaro Garcia retained. De Frutos and Camello are both starting quality players for Rayo though, meaning Francisco will have some tough choices to make this season.