PSV Eindhoven emerge as favourites to sign Barcelona defender

When Barcelona signed Sergino Dest from Ajax in 2020, much was expected of the Dutch-American right-back. However, his time in Catalonia has been nothing short of a disaster.

He failed to impress under Ronald Koeman, and Xavi Hernandez has since deemed him as surplus to requirements. Last season’s loan spell at AC Milan was terrible, with only a handful of appearances for the Rossoneri.

Barcelona are trying to get rid of Dest this summer, although their efforts have been in vain so far. However, a return to the Netherlands could be on the cards for the USMNT defender, as MD have reported that PSV Eindhoven are in pole position to sign him, albeit only on loan.

Nice and an unnamed Premier League side are also interested in signing Dest, but it is the Dutch giants that are best placed to get their man. Barcelona’s good relationship with PSV could also help a deal to be pulled off – the Catalan side will hope that is the case, anyway.