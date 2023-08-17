New Sporting Director Deco opens up on Barcelona’s failed attempt to re-sign Neymar Junior

On Tuesday, Neymar Junior completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal, becoming the latest big name to join the ranks in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has been linked with return to Barcelona, six years after he left the club to join PSG, and the Brazilian international had reportedly been pushing for this to become a reality, but that did not prove to be the case.

Barcelona’s new Sporting Director Deco, who was officially appointed to the role on Wednesday, opened up on why the Catalan club did not re-sign the 31-year-old, as per Relevo.

“Everyone knows that at this time, unfortunately, our financial situation meant that it was impossible to make an offer like that.”

The admission is expected, as Barcelona’s financial struggles are well-known. Al Hilal paid a fee of €90m plus €50m in potential add-ons to PSG in order to sign Neymar, and these are numbers that the Blaugrana can only dream of spending at this stage.