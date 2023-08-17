Jose Luis Mendilibar furious with “tapping up” of Sevilla players – “They’re messing with me”

On Wednesday, Sevilla agonising missed out on winning their second European Super Cup title. They drew 1-1 with Manchester City after 90 minutes, but Nemanja Gudelj’s missed penalty ensured that it would be the Champions League winners getting their hands on another trophy.

Sevilla’s preparations for the fixture were clouded by speculation over possible player sales. Yassine Bounou has been heavily linked with Al Hilal, while Marcos Acuna is a target for Premier League side Aston Villa.

Speaking after the match against Man City (via Relevo), Mendilibar took the opportunity to address the situations, and he was far from pleased.

“There is pure uncertainty until the 1st of September. You don’t know what can happen: who will come, who will leave. It’s a pity. I do not understand how this is set up like this, but it is what there is. Last season I said that I had good players and that I would like at least those good players to stay. It seems that it will be impossible, because they (interested clubs) are touching noses. It feels like they are messing with me from all sides.

“The normal thing is for them to leave. They talk to the players before the club, they agree with the players before the club, they offer misery to the club. They deceive the player. Given that, it is very difficult. They are doing it with a player who has two years of contract, for example (both Bono and Acuna’s deals end in 2025). They say there are sanctions for doing this, but it doesn’t seem like it.”

Mendilibar’s opinion is one that is shared by others across football, and there is certainly a big frustration that he could be about to lose two of his most important players at Sevilla.