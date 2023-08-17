Joao Felix’s attempts to join Barcelona boosted by arrival of Deco as Sporting Director

Joao Felix’s situation at Atletico Madrid has been intensely scrutinised for much of 2023, but especially so over the last few weeks, following admissions that he dreams of joining Barcelona.

Felix is not in Diego Simeone’s plans for this season, so a departure looks very likely in the remaining days of the summer transfer window. However, interest in his services is rather low, and although Barcelona are rumoured to be keen on a move, it is not imminent.

However, Barcelona are expected to attempt to sign Felix before the end of the window, and the Portuguese’s efforts to join have been boosted by the recent developments at the Catalan club, which has seen Deco become Sporting Director and Mateu Alemany leave his role as Director of Football.

As per Diario AS, Deco is a big fan of Felix’s, while Alemany was the opposite – he was not keen for Barcelona to sign the Portuguese. This could mean that movements are made in the coming days, although a new right-back is currently top priority.

Atletico Madrid are keen to resolve Felix’s future as long as possible. Any funds generated – from a loan or permanent deal – will be re-invested in the first team squad, with a new midfielder on the agenda for Los Colchoneros.