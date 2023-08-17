Javier Tebas throws shade at Manchester City and the Premier League following European Super Cup victory

Sevilla were agonising close to winning their second European Super Cup on Wednesday. They drew 1-1 with Champions League champions Manchester City after 90 minutes, before losing 5-4 on penalties.

It was a brave and battling display from Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, who won a lot of plaudits across Europe for their display against Man City, whom the majority of people view as the best team in world football.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas also took the opportunity to congratulate Sevilla for their efforts, although he also used it to take aim at Man City and the Premier League, referring to their vast spending in recent years.

“The message of Sevilla in these days of doomsayers is spectacular. The sustainability, work and competitiveness of our league stands up strongly against a football model of deficit and waste. Congratulations and thank you for the great display you have given!”

El mensaje del @SevillaFC en estos días de agoreros es espectacular. La sostenibilidad, el trabajo y la competitividad de tu liga dan la cara con fuerza ante un modelo de fútbol de déficit y derroche ¡Enhorabuena y gracias por la enorme imagen que habéis dado! — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) August 16, 2023

Many people, including avoid LaLiga supporters, felt that Tebas’ message was not needed, although it is most definitely not out of character for him.