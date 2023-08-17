European Super Cup victory sees Pep Guardiola become second-most successful manager in history

Pep Guardiola is, without doubt, one of the best managers in football history. He has excelled at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City, whom he won another trophy with on Wednesday night, as they defeated Sevilla to win the European Super Cup.

It is the first time that Man City have won the trophy, but Guardiola has won it on four occasions, the last of which being in 2013, which was his first season at Bayern Munich. He has a 100% win rate in the competition.

As per Sport, the 2023 European Super Cup is the 36th trophy of Guardiola’s managerial career, which means that he is now the second most successful manager in terms of honours, overtaking Mircea Lucescu, who has 35.

He is still some way behind legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 49 titles during his illustrious career. However, former Barcelona head coach Guardiola will likely fancy his chances of overhauling that record.