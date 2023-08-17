Espanyol enjoy themselves at Barcelona’s expense over supporters

Espanyol have for what is no doubt the first time in the modern era, if not ever, sold more season tickets than Barcelona.

Los Pericos are going through a tough time in Segunda, and are still plagued by problems and disagreements just one week into their new season. However they do have something to celebrate.

The RCDE Stadium will accommodate 21,000 season ticket-holders this season in Segunda, which is more than Barcelona will get at Montjuic.

Barcelona members have been reluctant to renew or take up season tickets for their move to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and the club ended up lowering their prices significantly in a bid to attract them back.

However they still missed their target of 27,000 by an enormous 10,000, leaving them with just 17,000 – 4,000 less than their cross-city rivals. Generally Barcelona tend to count on around 85,000 season ticket-holders to fill Camp Nou this season. They and their accountants will be hoping that the more occasional viewers do make the trip up the hill and fill out Montjuic.