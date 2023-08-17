David Silva to mentor his successor at Real Sociedad following retirement

Earlier this summer, David Silva was forced to retire from professional football with immediate effect after he suffered a serious knee injury during Real Sociedad’s pre-season training program.

The 37-year-old had been expected to play a key role in Imanol Alguacil’s side, much like last season, but that will now not be the case. However, he will remain at La Real in the meantime to continue his recovery from injury.

During that time, he will mentor his successor as La Real’s attacking midfielder, as reported by MD. The Basque club have been on the hunt for a replacement in the last few weeks, and they have appeared to settle on Arsen Zakharyan.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents in Eastern Europe, and learning from Silva would no doubt make him at even better player. Real Sociedad will hope that this is the case anyway, should they get the Zakharyan deal over the line.