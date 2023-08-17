Barcelona will allow highly-coveted forward to leave on loan before close of transfer window

Having sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele last week to Al Ahli and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, Barcelona have been looking at making further sales before the end of the summer transfer window.

Ansu Fati is one of the players that Barcelona will look to sell, although the player himself has reservations about leaving. However, the 20-year-old is prepared to leave if he is not part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans for this season, and a number of clubs are reportedly interested in signing him.

While a permanent deal seems most likely at this stage, Sport have reported that Barcelona are also open to letting Fati leave on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. It would allow him to get regular playing time, while still remaining on the books in Catalonia.

Barcelona are also likely to demand a considerable loan fee should any clubs register their interest in exploring this route, so that they can improve their financial situation somewhat.

Given that Xavi is likely to favour Raphinha, Ez Abde and Lamine Yamal this season, a loan move for Fati could be a very good idea. He has undoubtedly ability and potential, and he should be playing week-in-week-out to unlock the matter, which is unlikely to happen at Barcelona.