Barcelona will allow defender to leave this summer if “interesting” offer arrives

Barcelona are hoping to make further sales during the final weeks of the transfer window, despite having recently finalised the departures of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele.

Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest are both not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for this season, so they will look to be moved on, ideally on a permanent basis. However, neither player’s exit is very far advanced at this stage.

Marcos Alonso is another defender that could well leave Barcelona. The veteran has yet to be registered with LaLiga, having signed a new contract last season, and The Athletic have reported that the Catalan club are prepared to let him go.

However, there is no urgency to sell Alonso, as he is in Xavi’s plans, but Barcelona will facilitate his departure if they receive an “interesting” offer.

If no bid arrives, Alonso will remain at Barcelona, and the club are planning to have him registered with LaLiga by the end of the transfer window, should he not depart before then.