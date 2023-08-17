Barcelona lose key player for at least one month following hamstring injury

Barcelona were plagued by injuries throughout last season, although they were still able to romp to the first LaLiga title in four years. Still, it was a big problem for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Unfortunately for Xavi, these problems don’t seem to be going away. As revealed by Barcelona in an official statement, Ronald Araujo has suffered a hamstring injury, and this will keep him out of action for a while.

No definitive date has been set, with Barcelona stating that Araujo will return when the injury has healed, although Diario AS report that he is expected to be out of action for at least one month.

Araujo already missed a large part of last season due to injury, during which Barcelona struggled, especially in the Champions League. They will hope to have him back by the start of the group stage schedule, although it’s unknown at this stage whether than will be the case.